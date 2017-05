Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX31's Aristea Brady stepped up to the plate before the Rockies-Cubs game at Coors Field Wednesday to knock the ball out of the park at the "Charity Home Run Derby" to benefit the National Stroke Association.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Check out the video and see what Rockies Manager Bud Black said about her skills.

All of the former Rockies and celebrities who participated in the event raised a total of about $35,000.