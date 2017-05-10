Are they games of skill or gambling in Denver business? A Problem Solvers investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Denver Police Department Vice Unit launches investigation following this FOX31 undercover report

DENVER -- There are no legal casinos in Denver, but inside an adult amusement business at 9 South Federal Boulevard called La Fortuna, the near constant dinging of slot machines are loud enough to be heard from the parking lot.

The colorful windows outside La Fortuna blink with lights and advertise “Best Skill Games in Town,” promising entrants cash winnings.

The reported operators told the FOX31 Problem Solvers they run games just like the ones at Dave and Buster's or Chuck E. Cheese's.

Our hidden cameras saw something much different.

An employee, who introduced himself as George, told our customers we only needed two things to win:

Cash (inserted into what looked a lot like an electronic Vegas slot machine) A rather basic “skill”

On camera, George directed us to a row of machines in the center of the facility, declaring “the ones in the middle take cash.”

The row of slot-type machines on the exterior walls, he said, required a credit card and for the player to provide an ID, such as a driver’s license.

Near those machines were a pair of signs. One said “internet.” The other was advertising a game "prize pool of $644.51 for a Lucky Ducky" game. Our undercover players chose the cash offer.

After inserting a bill, the slot machine gave us a credit; very similar to a bar-top gambling device in Las Vegas or Atlantic City.

“This is the only prize line – what’s going to pay you,” said George.

He was pointing to what’s also known as “the money line.” It’s basically the center of the machine. All three slot wheels have to carry the exact same image (or number, like 7s) in a row across the prize line in order to win.

Because La Fortuna does not have a gaming license from the Colorado Department of Revenue, th ese particular slot machines are programmed to never have all three images line up for a win.

Instead, the player, at most, can match only two images or numbers on the slot wheels.

This is where the “skill” of the player comes into play and how La Fortuna is reportedly attempting to skirt Colorado gaming laws and operate in a legal gray area.

A real example from the FOX31 Denver undercover video demonstrates how a player can win.

After pushing the spin button, two devils, or el diablos, matched up on the center prize line, but an image of a chicken, or el gallo, appeared in the third spot. In a licensed casino in Black Hawk, this would make the scenario a loser.

However, at La Fortuna, if the player recognizes there is a devil either one spot up or down in that third slot wheel, they can, with their finger, “nudge” the devil one spot to replace the image of the loser chicken. That puts three devils back on the prize line, which racks up credits and a win.

And what do you win? Money.

We were told cash out by calling George over to the machine.

He reviewed how many LuckyDucky points we had acquired or had left over.

At a collections window, he converted the remaining credits to cash.

The cashier, however, said they did have a daily limit on winnings, so if we won too much, we’d get paid on an installment plan.

“Our limit is $500 a day, so for example, (if) you win $3,000 you – every day I give you $500. Because we have certain rules,” said George.

On March 29 and again on May 8, the FOX31 Problem Solvers checked with Denver Excise and Licensing, but employees there could find no record of La Forturna, or any business at the 9 South Federal address, with any kind of license, registration or tax ID number.

Because we had no idea who owned the facility, we went back with a camera to get some basic information from George while he was opening the store one early afternoon. He declined to tell us who owned La Fortuna or who, if anyone, paid his salary.

Within a few hours, Tammy Garamova stepped forward to speak for La Fortuna, saying she was a co-owner.

Garamova, flanked by a lobbyist near the state capitol, agreed to speak with FOX31 investigative reporter Chris Halsne. She told us La Fortuna was operating under a different name on its state business license, GBE LLC. The City of Denver told FOX31 it had no record of an amusement license or tax ID under that name either.

We don’t believe it feels like gambling. We have the exact same games that are at Dave and Buster’s, Lucky Strike, Chuck E. Cheese's. The exact same games.

Garamova explained that games of skill, like the slot-type machines at her establishment, are legal.

Garamova: "Ours is just an arcade. You come in and play arcade games."

Halsne: "But the payout is cash?"

Garamova: "The payout is cash, but that does not make it gambling. Gambling, limited gaming is defined by skill vs chance."

We checked with both local police and the Colorado Attorney Generals Office.

Colorado law does a poor job of defining what a “skill game” is.

Revised criminal statutes do, however, state “simulated gambling” is illegal.

Simulated gambling is defined as:

“A device that functions as, or simulates the play of, a slot machine, uses software to create a game result, and requires a deposit of any currency.”

Garamova strongly denies La Fortuna is simulated gambling because the player, according to her, always has a chance at winning based on skill.

Halsne: "If I come in and play at La Fortuna, what are my chances of winning?"

Garamova: "All based on your skill. If you are skillful, you will win every time. Just like Candy Crush, you can clear the board every time.”

But, our undercover customers did not find that to be the case. We won some, but lost more – because the slots did not always match up the first two wheels, so it was impossible to “nudge” the third wheel for the win. Our video showed other games, with additional images and wheels performing similarly.