Another round of rain, thunderstorms likely in metro area

DENVER — It will be a gray May day across Denver and the metro area on Wednesday.

Areas of fog and drizzle develop in the morning followed by a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-50s.

Rain showers and fog will continue overnight before clearing out.

It will be cloudy in the mountains with scattered rain and thunderstorms, and snow above 10,000 feet. Highs will mostly be in the 40s and 50s, with a few 60s possible.

The fog and rain showers will linger into Thursday morning before the system moves out and drier conditions set in. Temperatures will reach the 60s.

Friday will be warmer and drier, and it will remain that way through the weekend, with just a 10 percent chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

