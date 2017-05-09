Wheat Ridge High School students build hydrogen fuel cell vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students from the Wheat Ridge High School STEM class took first place at the Shell Eco Marathon with its hydrogen fuel cell car. It is an annual international competition in Detroit that challenges student teams around the world to design, build, test and drive ultra-energy-efficient vehicles.

Students began working on their hydrogen fuel car in September, in partnership with the University of Colorado Denver. It included creating the design, making molds and putting in electronics.The cars first passed a series of technical inspections, then a trial run on an indoor track.

In the three years it has entered, the Wheat Ridge team has won first place twice and took second last year.