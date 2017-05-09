Watch: Firefighter recruits train in ‘burn building’

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue released a video Tuesday showing what training is like for their new recruits.

In the video, you can hear one recruit breathing through a mask as a column of flame shoots up from the floor to the ceiling, filling the room with smoke.

Another firefighter is on his hands and knees near a door. When the door closes, it’s almost completely dark inside.

South Metro Fire Academy Recruits experienced an introduction to live firefighting today. Here is a view inside the dark, hot burn building. pic.twitter.com/HnZm57X5dc — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 9, 2017

You can see one firefighter crawl into the room.

“Let’s go,” one of the men says, before starting to spray water on the fire.

According to the South Metro website, the training facility includes the live burn building, a training tower, a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) training building, a roof ventilation simulation structure, a driving pad, and a newly renovated 80-seat auditorium.