DENVER -- Schools in the Adams 14 school district will reopen Wednesday. Monday's damaging storms forced administrators to close the schools Tuesday.

One FOX31 viewers recorded a school bus from the Adams 14 district dropping off kids during the hail storm in Commerce City.

Tina Love posted the video on our Facebook page. She wondered about the students being let off the bus during the severe storm.

We haven't heard of any injuries as a result of students being out during the storms.