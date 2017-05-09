Suspect arrested in Aurora motel shooting death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting death at an East Colfax Avenue motel last week was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The suspect was found at an apartment in the 3500 block of Parkmoor Village Drive in Colorado Springs, police said.

The victim, 32-year-old Marquette Killingsworth, was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Riviera Motel (9100 E. Colfax Ave.) early Thursday morning.

The suspect has not been identified because additional follow-up and photo lineups are needed, police said.

It’s not known if Killingsworth knew the suspect or what the motive was for the shooting.