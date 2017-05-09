Study: Picking your nose, eating snot may be good for you

WASHINGTON D.C. — A new study suggests that picking your nose and eating boogers may actually be good for you.

The study was published in the American Society for Microbiology with scientists from multiple universities, including Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The researchers say parents should not actively discourage kids from picking their noses because they claim eating the snot may be good for your teeth and overall health.

They claim the snot is full of good bacteria and can keep bacteria from sticking to your teeth. It can also help your immune system fight infections.

“Nature pushes us to do different things because it is to our advantage to have certain behaviors, to consume different types of foods,” research co-author Scott Napper, who is a professor of biochemistry at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, said.

“So maybe when you have an urge to pick your nose and eat it, you should just go with nature,” Napper added.

Australian lung specialist and co-author, Professor Friedrich Bischinger, suggests that people who do pick their nose and eat the remains are happier and healthier.

“Medically it makes great sense and is a perfectly natural thing to do,” Bischinger said. “In terms of the immune system, the nose is a filter in which a great deal of bacteria are collected, and when this mixture arrives in the intestines it works just like a medicine.”

But, if the thought of eating your snot grosses you out, the scientists are also currently creating a synthetic mucus toothpaste and chewing gum to recreate the unbelievable benefits so you won’t actually have to pick your nose.