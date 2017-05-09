REI to move into former Sports Authority space in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Seattle-based outdoor retailer REI is relocating its Centennial store near IKEA to the space vacated by Sports Authority, the company announced Tuesday.

The Denver Business Journal reports the new 45,000-square-foot location at 9000 E. Peakview Ave. just east of Interstate 25 and north of Arapahoe Road is larger than the Centennial store.

The move from 9637 E. County Line Road in the Centennial Promenade shopping center is planned for the fall.

Last week, REI moved into former Sports Authority store in Dillon.

Sports Authority closed all of its stores last year after filing for bankruptcy.