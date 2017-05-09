× President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON, D.C. — FBI Director James Comey has been “terminated and removed from office,” according to a statement released by the White House.

BREAKING: FBI Director James Comey has been fired, White House says. https://t.co/8UupHPDBNs pic.twitter.com/U3Mxx8LY2p — ABC News (@ABC) May 9, 2017

“The President has accepted the recommendation of the attorney general and the deputy attorney general regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Sean Spicer said.

In the termination letter, Trump stated that Comey was “not able to effectively lead the bureau.”

Here is the text of President Trump's letter to FBI Director James Comey. pic.twitter.com/l61YEqSywd — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) May 9, 2017

This comes the same day CNN reported that Comey had “drastically overstated” the number of emails containing classified information had been forwarded from top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin to the home computer she shared with her husband.

Comey was also overseeing the FBI investigation into Russian interference in last year’s election and possible links to the Trump campaign.

Comey was appointed FBI director by President Barack Obama in 2013.

Back in 1993, William S. Sessions was dismissed from his position as Director of the FBI by President Bill Clinton, according to the New York Times.

