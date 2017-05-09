Ciao! Baby the Portable Highchair is the go-anywhere highchair. It was invented by two moms for families on the go with small children. It's a time-saving, transportable highchair for babies and toddlers up to 3 years old. It's a user-friendly, no fuss, freestanding chair with a flexible seat and tray and built-in cup holder. It has a clear vinyl tray cover for easy wipe down. Learn more at ThePortableHighChair.com.
Portable High Chair Makes Traveling Easier
