Police departments offer to check meth for ‘deadly gluten’

NEWARK, Calif. — Multiple police departments across the country are offering to check methamphetamine for “deadly gluten.”

“Is your meth laced with deadly gluten? Not sure? Bring your meth down to the PD and we will test it for you for free!” police in Newark, Calif., posted on Facebook.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 180,000 times.

Several other police departments, including the Tecumseh Police Department in Oklahoma, posted a similar “offer” on Facebook on Monday.

“Public Services Announcement — The Tecumseh Police Department is offering FREE testing for gluten laced meth. Please bring your meth to the Tecumseh Police Department for your FREE test,” the department wrote on Facebook.

That Facebook post has been shared more than 500 times.

Neither police department has said if anyone has taken advantage of the “offer.”