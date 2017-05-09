Paula’s Picks: The Capital Grille for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you really want to treat Mom to something special this weekend for Mother's Day, we have the perfect suggestion. Take her to The Capital Grille on Larimer Square. Executive Chef Brent Jaeger joined us this morning to preview their incredible brunch menu for kids and adults.

This Mother's Day, in addition to offering their full dinner menu all day, The Capital Grille will offer a prix-fixe brunch menu for $49/person and $15/child. For the appetizer course, guests can choose between menu items like the Spring Mushroom Bisque or Kale Salad with Toasted Almonds. Guests then select from a range of items for their main course, including Pan Seared Salmon, 8 oz. Filet Mignon or The Grille's Lobster Firttata. Brunch concludes with a decadent dessert choice, such as Classic Creme Brulee or Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake. It's accompanied by the restaurant's award-winning wine list of over 350 wine selections, and endless mimosas for $12. Children can enjoy kid-friendly classics like chicken fingers, mac n' cheese, miniature cheeseburgers, french toast, or scrambled eggs.

The Capital Grille is a fine-dining restaurant known for their hand-cut, dry ages steaks, award-winning wine list, and artisanal ingredients. They have an on-site butcher, and they dry-age their steaks in house between 18-24 days for maximum tenderness and flavor.

Book your Mother's Day Brunch at The Capital Grille by calling (303)539-2500, or go online to TheCapitalGrille.com. They're located at 1450 Larimer Street.