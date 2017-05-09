Parker police search for armed suspect

PARKER, Colo. — An armed suspect who eluded police and possibly stole a van was being sought Tuesday morning, the Parker Police Department said.

Police said the man was allegedly coming from Greeley to Parker to injure his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Police asked residents in the Dove Ridge neighborhood to shelter in place during the search. The order was later lifted.

Police described the unnamed suspect as a 30-year-old white man who is 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2 and 135 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and a goatee.

Still looking for stolen van. Call 911 is you see it pic.twitter.com/sJqdW5LsV2 — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) May 9, 2017

Police said the suspect might have stolen a yellow 1985 Ford passenger van with a brown stripe and a swamp cooler on top. The van was later found, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone who sees the man is asked not to approach him and instead call 911.