Nursery: “Hail is Mother Nature’s way of pruning”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. - Monday's hail storm damaged plants a few days before nurseries' biggest day of the year, Mother's Day, but one local nursery said it'll easily bounce back.

Golf ball-size hail pummeled Echter's Nursery & Garden Center in Arvada Monday. The hail punched holes in the roof of one of their small greenhouses. The hail ruined two trees and damaged some plants' leaves and stems.

While there was some damage, the store's horticulture specialist says the plants won't just bounce back, they'll be better.

"Hail is often referred to as Mother Nature’s pruning. And the one thing we have to remember is pruning stimulates growth," said Harriett McMillan.

While the plants recover, the nursery has re-stocked with fresh plants in their place.

"There were no surprises here. We just know what we have to deal with in the aftermath," said McMillan.

McMillan provided tips for people whose plants were damaged in the storm. She said people should trim off the dead and damaged leaves and branches. Then, let the plant rest and recover. While people should water the damaged plants, do not fertilize them.

"Offering fertilizer to a plant that is stressed is like trying to feed a chicken-fried steak to someone in the intensive care. They can’t really utilize that. Don’t push it," said McMillan.

She said people should be patient and remember this is gardening in Colorado.

"It can be discouraging, it can be devastating, and then it can be depressing. But just take a deep breath, trim back your plants, clean them up the best you can and things will get better," said McMillan.