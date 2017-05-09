New study finds that just one energy drink can be ‘life threatening’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows energy drinks have more of an impact on the heart and blood pressure compared to a control caffeinated drink. The study showed a difference in both the electrical activity of the heart and length of elevated blood pressure.

The study suggests it may be additives in energy drinks causing the changes seen in the study, however more research needs to done.

While the study was small and more research needs to be done to confirm the results, some experts recommend certain groups avoid energy drinks. Kids, pregnant women, anyone with high blood pressure, and people with heart problems should avoid energy drinks. People who take medications daily should talk with their doctors. The additives may interact with some medications.

The use of energy drinks in teens has risen in recent years. Studies suggest 50 percent of teens have tried energy drinks. The American Academy of Pediatrics discourages the consumption of not only energy drinks but also caffeine in kids and teens.

The Federal Drug Administration states caffeine in doses of 400 mg/day is regarded as safe in adults. This about five cups of coffee a day. As 75% of kids consume caffeine in the US, experts are working on developing recommended daily allowances of caffeine in kids. However it's best if kids avoid caffeine. Caffeine use in kids can lead to anxiety, nervousness, trouble sleeping, headaches and an upset stomach.