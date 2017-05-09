Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother’s Day is this weekend! Heather Smith with theHAUTEbar.com shows us a Mother’s Day Gift Guide for any budget.

Roses + Rosé. For mom’s morning on her special day ...

O’ So Easy Paprika Roses from Nature Hills have the most gorgeous coral and salmon colored blooms with a bright sunny yellow center. They love our Colorado sun and may be kept in a pot or mom can plant it into the ground to enjoy for years to come. A glass of Rosé All Day is a must, poured cold into this lovely Riedel crystal glass O Wine Tumbler. For the most sublime cold caffeine fix, serve up some Forest Cold Brew Coffee out of Denver. They have partnered with farmers in the northernmost point of Thailand and every coffee berry is hand picked for the cleanest brew. Serve mom some thick and velvety Noosa yogurt, the new Orange + Ginger flavor is the perfect balance of sweet and spicy, made with whole-milk, fresh fruit purees and infused with wildflower honey on local dairy farms in Bellvue, CO. Simply dollop some scoops into a Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte and sprinkle on top One Degree Organic Foods Sprouted Oat Quinoa Cacao Granola,made with pure cacao from the island of Bali, for the perfect morning {easy} meal!

Give mom a ‘beautiful’ shopping day, and she doesn’t even have to get out of bed!

The Beauty with Benefits collection by Cosmetic Executive Women is a special selection of color cosmetics, hair care products and skin care by the leading beauty brands, and 80% of the purchase price benefits Cancer and Careers, a national non-profit that helps cancer survivors continue on the job. Mom can shop now on QVC or the fabulous shopping event will air May 18 from 6-8pm ET on QVC and from 8-10pm ET on QVC’s Beauty iQ streaming channel. Some of the brands scheduled to participate in 2017 include: Mac retro matte lip color, Givenchy Essentials Palette, Dior Addict Lip Glow, Philosophy whipped body crème, Julep Nail Polish Trio, Glamglow SuperCleanse and Shiseido Bio-Performance Revitalizing Cream. Stash a special note for mom in this Herschel Supply Neoprene Settlement Case and Neoprene Chapter travel kit that she may fill them up with her heart’s desires.

New tech must haves ... so mom’s memories never fade!

The Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera is glorious instant gratification when it comes to making memories fun, quick, and easy! Snap, record, edit, print, and share all of your special moments via bluetooth and the built-in instant printer -- and the printed photos are actually stickers! The large LCD screen allows you to zoom, enable HD video, set the auto timer, or add filters, borders and stickers to your photo or video, before it’s even taken. The Polaroid app let’s you share to social media on the fly, or save to the camera’s SD card for later.

Nikon’s KeyMission 360 is such a fun addition to Super Mom’s quiver -- because we know mom sees everything -- so now she can save all those memories no matter how crazy they may be! This camera has a 360-degree angle of view to capture adventures in a new way, and is weatherproof to boot! It also has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth so sharing to social is seamless too!

New wheels for mom!

Mom has probably given you all the new bikes your heart could desire growing up, now isn’t it time she has a fabulous new ride. The Linus Dutchi is elegant and ready to roll on family adventures or perhaps a relaxing ride just for mom time! The upright riding position makes this single-speed super comfortable, and the low step-through frame allows for easy on and off. We have her ride set with Disco lights too! The Nite Ize SpokeLit LED wheel lights give any bike a groovy makeover and let's you choose your color or keep it cycling through color-changing Disc-O mode. Safety and Style go hand in hand when it comes to helmets, a necessity, my favorite is Thousand Stay Gold where vintage moto meets modern minimal.

And of course, fill mom’s Pure Cycles bike basket with more gifts ... wine from Miner Family Winery Viognier, Wente Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, or Austerity Chardonnay. Include a fab S’well reusable bottle that looks great and does good, with a mission to rid the world of plastic bottles all while keeping drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. And, a little Darling Daisy Cookie Bouquet, by Foodstirs {this was the cutest baking kit that was fab and easy, as it included organic and GMO-free cookie and frosting mix, cookie cutters and frosting!} On my lil’ wish list, I asked for a special new planner from Emily Ley as it is time to start planning summer and all the family fun we’ll have!

Some super sweet treats for mom … surprise her all day!

We have three Willfull Goods Neon Mini Bowls filled with decadent treats! Daydream Dessert Manuka + Maca Salted Caramels are raw, organic plant-based confections, handcrafted with love in Boulder, CO. These luxurious bites are raw cacao chocolate stuffed with salty date + tahini caramel, infused with maca and vanilla powder, raw Wedderspoon manuka honey, with a pinch of pink himalayan salt and love. The Vosges Les Fleurs du Chocolat box is an edible haut-chocolat garden. A feast for the eyes and palate, each chocolate truffle is topped with violets, orchids, marigolds, nasturtiums and bee pollen. Or treat mom to Smash Mallow whipped marshmallows, with flavors like Mint Chocolate Chip, Strawberries and Cream or Meyer Lemon Chia Seed we sure hope she shares! For a refreshing pairing to all these delectable bites, pour mom a sparkling glass of Rowdy Mermaid’s No 2 Flower Grow, a delightful mix of rose petals, chamomile buds and the ‘spirit’ of cherry pie infused into handcrafted living kombucha tea and Colorado snowmelt -- this recipe was formulated by the founder’s 3 year old daughter for her mom -- how sweet it is!