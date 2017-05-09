Mommy's Watches, created by a busy mom with a PhD in Electrical Engineering, make it easier to properly store breast milk. Slide the watch onto a milk bottle and reset the timer. The indicator lights will light up green or red indicating milk's freshness. It adjusts expiration time based on the temperature that the breast milk bottles and bags were exposed to. With the touch of a button, you have peace of mind that your breast milk was safely stored before feeding it to your baby. Mommy's Watches shield your tiny tot against upset stomach, vomiting and even fever caused by expired breast milk. Find them at MommysWatches.com.
Mommy’s Watches Track the Freshness of Breast Milk
