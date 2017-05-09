Woman alerts Littleton store clerk she and son had been kidnapped

LITTLETON, Colo. — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a woman told a store clerk that she and her son had been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, the Littleton Police Department said.

Police said the woman entered the convenience store at the Bradley Sinclair gas station at 7500 S. Broadway about 2:45 a.m. and asked the clerk to call police.

Officers used their police vehicles to prevent the vehicle the man was in from leaving. After a short pursuit on foot, the man was taken into custody.

The woman and her son, whose names and ages weren’t released, were taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The name and age of the man were not released. The investigation into the kidnapping is ongoing.