Colorado lawmakers consider giving free hunting, fishing licenses to veterans

DENVER — A bill being considered by the Colorado legislature would give veterans a free lifetime small game hunting and fishing license.

The “Colorado Heroes Hunting & Fishing Act” would also grant a big game license to veterans who qualify under the rules of the parks and wildlife commission.

To qualify for the free small game hunting and fishing license, the veteran has to have been a resident of Colorado for at least the previous two years, served in the armed forces for at least two years, and have separated under honorable conditions.

Lawmakers don’t have much time left to pass the bill — the final day of the 2017 legislative session is Wednesday.