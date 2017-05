Please enable Javascript to watch this video

King Arthur- Charlie Hunnam Interview

It’s King Arthur, legend of the sword. Charlie Hunnam stars as the man destined to wield Excalibur. This remake is a wild reimaginging of the classic tale.

And while Charlie is an expert at the blade... turns out, he stinks at the board... as in snowboard. In fact, Aspen will always hold a very special memory for Charlie.

The movie is rated pg-13, we'll have more with the cast tomorrow.