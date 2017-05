DENVER — A worker got stuck on the roof of the Colorado Convention Center on Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The worker had a ladder come out from under him, prompting firefighters to conduct a high-angle rescue.

The injured worker was evaluated and brought down from the roof just after 9 a.m. The extent of the injuries is not known.

Update on Convention Center: injured party has been evaluated and is in the process of being removed from roof. pic.twitter.com/ajsT1L2Iek — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) May 9, 2017

Update on Convention Center: Patient has been safely rescued and removed from roof. pic.twitter.com/1OVQyvgCb6 — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) May 9, 2017