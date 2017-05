Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out Hawk Quest.

HawkQuest's goal is to make education both meaningful and fun, while creating an atmosphere which fosters respect for our land and the stewardship of all living things. Kin Quitugua, a master falconer, founded HawkQuest in 1986. He has trained, handled and flown birds of prey as diverse as the Bald and Golden eagles and the Saw-whet owl. For more than 25 years, Kin has dedicated himself to educating the public about the place of raptors in our ecology.