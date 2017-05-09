Hail damage forces schools in metro area to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- All schools in Adams County School District 14 and Beach Court Elementary School in Denver were closed Tuesday because of damage from Monday's wicked hailstorm.

Schools in Adams County suffered flood and hail damage from the storm, forcing all 13 to close. All activities, including sporting events, were also called off.

Beach Court Elementary is the only school in Denver Public Schools to close Tuesday. Several windows broke at the school near West 50th Avenue and Zuni Street because of the storm.

Maintenance crews boarded up windows and were working to make repairs. Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.