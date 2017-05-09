Hail breaks windows, damages apartments near Regis University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The severe storm that moved through the metro area Monday caused so much damage at one apartment complex, residents told FOX31 Denver they'd have to find somewhere else to stay until it could be repaired.

Hail pelted the Berkeley at Regis apartments on West 52nd Avenue, near Sheridan Boulevard, shattering windows and puncturing the siding on the west-facing side of the building.

Residents told us they had broken glass, hail and rain inside their apartments.

The hail also damaged cars in the parking lots outside the complex.

Viewer Brianne Johnson sent us photos of the hail that hit the area near Regis University.