Grandmother, 2 children injured in southwest Denver hit-and-run

DENVER -- A grandmother and two children were injured in a hit-and-run on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened at West Ohio Avenue and South Yates Street before 8 a.m., one block west of South Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said an 8-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl and their grandmother were hit as they were walking to a school bus stop.

Skid marks were seen on a sidewalk believed to be from the vehicle after it missed a turn. Police said the vehicle then hit a pole, hit the three and left the scene.

All three victims were conscious and taken to a hospital. The injuries were not believed to be serious, police said.

Police said they are looking for a gray Nissan compact vehicle with unknown license plates.