Fidget spinners turning into big distraction at many schools

"When I first saw it, I was like, whoa," said one 12-year-old boy.

"I kind of wanted to try it out and see how cool it would be," said a 10-year-old girl.

If you didn't know better, you would think these children are talking about something sinister. But they're not.

They are talking about the fidget spinner.

"Fidget is a big word for anything you like to play with, really, in your hand," explained Shannon Sullivan, owner of the Autism Community Store.

The fidget spinner is a small, flat object, usually with three appendages and a center button with ball bearings in it.

It allows one to hold the spinner in one hand, give it a spin with the other, and it will usually spin from three to four minutes.

It was designed for people who have certain sensory needs -- playing with something like a fidget spinner can actually help one focus.

But instead, they're turning, and turning, and turning out to be a big distraction.

"A lot of kids have it at my school. Some kids are getting in trouble in school for having them," said Sadie, an Aurora school fifth grader.

Sadie and Jeff (not their real names) are kids and agreed to talk to us, with parental permission, on the condition of anonymity.

"I am addicted to them," admits Jeff.

He's not alone.

That's why many Denver metro elementary schools have restricted and outright banned fidget spinners from school.

"I think it's fair because teachers won't get the chance to teach kids. Unless you have ADHD and you need to bring them to school to help you learn," said Jeff.