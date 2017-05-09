× Driver hits second-grade boy and takes off

DENVER — Denver Police were searching for a driver Tuesday who hit a little boy on his way to school then drove off.

The child’s grandmother and little sister were also hurt.

It happened at Yates and Ohio just after 7:30 a.m. as they walked to a nearby bus stop.

Now, the boy is recovering at Denver Health Medical Center.

The 8-year-old child will remain at the hospital for observation.

His mother told us, at the very least, he has a concussion.

Skid marks on the street and sidewalk tell a frightening story of what happened Tuesday morning.

So does a neighbor who heard screeching brakes then screams.

“We run outside to see what’s happening. We saw a child on the street, lay(ing) down, and the lady is screaming for help,” says the neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

Police say a gray Nissan car hit Tony Luna then took off.

The boy then toppled onto his 7-year-old sister and grandmother who also fell.

“The child he was injured, his head and his back,” the neighbor said.

An ambulance took the trio to the hospital where the boy remained under observation.

“I don’t understand why that person did not stop to help the family,” the neighbor said.

And other neighbors don’t understand why they’re forced to regularly deal with speeding drivers on their street.

“There are teenagers that speed almost 50 (mph) down the street,” said neighbor Cynthia Jimenez. She said their family has pleaded with the city to install a speed bump on the street. But their pleas have gone no where.

A FOX31 photographer captured a speeding driver on camera while videotaping this story.

“Angry and nervous, angry at the same time. They could hit somebody. It could be fatal. This time they are lucky they did not kill the children,” Jimenez said, who worries about her own 3-year-old daughter, Myla.

“We need something in this area to change because everybody drives too fast and they don’t pay attention,” said the unidentified neighbor.

A witness said the hit-and run vehicle from Tuesday morning is a four-door, grayish Nissan with heavily-tinted windows.

If you know who the driver might be, call Denver police.