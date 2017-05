Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dragon Eyebrows

Let`s talk about the new beauty trend....dragon eyebrows. According to 'The Sun' this is the hottest new look.

Basically you shape your eyebrows into six little spikes...just like this Instagram user "Davison Video" did.

Some people color them to look more mythical. The goal is to make them look like the spikes on a dragon's back.