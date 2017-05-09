Denver Zoo welcomes baby Malayan tapir

DENVER — The Denver Zoo welcome an endangered Malayan tapir on Saturday.

The baby tapir was named Umi, whose name means “life” in Malayan. She’s only the third Malayan tapir to be born at the Denver Zoo. She was born to mother Rinny and father Benny.

Umi and her mom will stay behind the scenes until the baby tapir can swim and both are comfortable enough to venture outside.

Tapirs are excellent swimmers and spend much of their time in water, zoo officials said. They can even use their flexible noses as snorkels.

Tapirs are most closely related to horses and rhinos, but their build is similar to pigs, but larger.

With a wild population of fewer than 2,000, they are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature because of habitat loss and hunting, zoo officials said.