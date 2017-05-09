× Denver police release sketch of I-25 road rage shooting suspect

DENVER — Police are working to identify a suspect in a road rage shooting that happened on I-25 Thursday night.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect Tuesday. He is wanted for attempted murder.

Police said the victims were heading southbound on I-25 between 58th Avenue and 20th Street at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday when one shot was fired at their vehicle.

A woman was injured. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

They said the man pictured in the drawing, driving a maroon Ford extended cab pickup truck with a beige stripe on the bottom, rolled down his window and fired his weapon.

Suspect description: