We've got good news for sci-fi and ice cream fans: Dairy Queen has just come out with a new blizzard in honor of the new movie "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2." These are the "Awesome Mix Blizzards", which are topped with brookies, brownies and cookies baked together, caramel, and choco chunks all mixed together in DQ's famous soft serve. You can get this flavor for a limited time only, so hurry.
Dairy Queen Celebrates Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2
