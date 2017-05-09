Contractors booked as storm repairs get underway across metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Storm cleanup for residents in Lakewood, Golden and Wheat Ridge is extensive and will be costly. Contractors were already hard at work Tuesday after Monday's damaging storms.

The hail came down with force in these areas west of downtown Denver.

“The hail here was, like I said, probably about golf ball size,” said Brady Reay, a roofer with Ropa Roofing.

The size of the hail caused significant damage to cars and roofs.

Outside one home in Wheat Ridge, Ropa Roofing assessed the bruising to roof shingles.

“I mean I’m seeing one every three to four feet and they are all sizes,” said Reay, about the number of bruises from hail he counted in just a small area.

“Well this roof is definitely a total loss. What a total loss is considered is six to eight hail bruises inside of 100 square feet,” Reay said.

In the driveway of the same home, Steven Blea with Jiffy Auto Auto Glass remoed the cracked front windshield on two cars and installed new ones.

“The cars I’ve been seeing have just been totaled pretty much and you can see the big dents here in the hood,” Blea said.

The cost here is already adding up to more than $15,000 in needed repairs, but it's repairs that need to be done.

“Once these granuals are removed, what happens is weather and snow and the UV’s, they will eventually wear these holes bigger and it makes the roof age a lot quicker,” Reay said of what the damage to the roof means.

Damage like this isn’t isolated to one neighborhood.

“The swath of the storm is gigantic. Probably looking at 150,000-200,000 houses that suffered damage,” said Brent Roper, owner of Ropa Roofing.

Contractors across the metro area are being flooded with calls.

“I would say we are approaching 300 calls at this point,” said Roper, adding “A lot of people panicking right now and don’t know what to do,” he said.

Estimates and repairs are now booking weeks out.

“Everybody is pretty much booked for the whole week,” said Blea.

With the potential for more damaging storms in the hours and days ahead, contractors could be booked longer than that but doing your reaching about the companies you hire to do work on your home is now more important than ever.