Comfort Toys for Children with Sensory Issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Brothers and Olivia Sensory Jewelry was created with love from a mom for moms to share with their babies and children, the original cookie or donut sensory necklaces lend help for children to comfort and soothe themselves when they feel anxiety and the need to chew their hands, nails, hair and clothing. They're made of 100% high quality food grade silicon, and are BPA, PVC and lead free. They're recommended by Pediatricians and therapists as a valuable tool for children with sensory needs. They're easy to wash with soap and warm water, they're dishwasher and freezer safe, and they all have breakaway safety clips. Find them at TwoBrothersAndOlivia.com.