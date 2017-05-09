Colorado prison inmates getting computer tablets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUEBLO, Colo. -- Every inmate in a Colorado prison will have a computer tablet by the end of 2017. That's 18,000 tablets statewide each inmate will be able to keep in their cell.

"I don't think it's something that society needs to be afraid of because we don't have all this access that they think we have," said Amanda Hall, an inmate the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo. The 45-year-old is serving time for cashing bad checks.

She points out the tablets don't come with internet access, so no Netflix or Google. But the tablets do allow inmates to make phone calls, send emails, write grievances, communicate with jail staff, order hygiene products and view their prison bank accounts. Eventually inmates will be able to download music and games too.

In addition, prisons are being outfitted with video monitors so the inmates can have video visits with family members and friends. Amanda Hall said that's a game changer for her, because her 3-year-old daughter lives in Montana with Hall's sister.

"I think it's amazing, because my biggest fear is she's going to forget me," said Hall.

A Virginia based vendor named G-T-L is spending $800,000 to outfit Colorado prisons with video monitors and tablets. The company makes its money by charging inmates and their families for phone calls, emails, video chats, music and game downloads.

Phone calls are 12-cents per minute, emails 25-cents each, 10-minute video calls are $4 and 25-minute video calls are $10. Every phone call and email is monitored by prison staff.

99% of Colorado inmates are eligible for release one day so a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Corrections told FOX31 maintaining family ties is critical.

In a statement the Colorado Department of Corrections toldthe Problem Solvers, "Video visiting assists in creating a foundation of family support and reunification providing opportunities for successful re-entry back into society with a solid support system. Video visiting provides the ability for face to face contact for those unable to visit as well as additional visiting time to strengthen family ties."

"It's more about reunification and building bonds back with the people with impacted through our crimes, not necessarily our victims but our families our children," said Hall who added, "Video visitation has saved my state of mind. Just seeing my baby, seeing how big she's getting ... she actually can see my face so she doesn't forget me."

The tablets are free to inmates but if they break it, they are responsible for the $200 replacement cost.