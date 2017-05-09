× Cherry Creek South Drive improvements mean delays

Denver Public Works is making improvements along the Cherry Creek South Drive corridor from west of South Steele Street through the East Alameda Avenue intersection.

The project is expected to continue through mid-November 2017.

The City of Denver says it will enhance safety for all modes of travel with improved access to the Cherry Creek trail and intersection upgrades at Alameda Avenue and Steele Street.

This improvement work will require traffic on westbound Cherry Creek South Drive between University and Alameda to be detoured onto Alameda Avenue for the duration of the 2017 construction schedule. Crews will maintain a travel lane eastbound along Cherry Creek South Drive while work is underway.

Corridor improvements include:

Concrete reconstruction of a half mile section from west of Steele Street to east of Alameda Avenue, with new on-street parking, concrete pavement, curb, gutter and sidewalk

Landscaping and irrigation improvements

Raised landscaped medians

Upgraded street lighting and urban design features

Concrete sidewalk on both sides

Pedestrian/bike curb ramps

Median improvements to calm traffic and provide additional safety for pedestrians crossing Cherry Creek South Drive

New striping and raised concrete medians for protected left-turns

Installation of a new traffic signal at Alameda, including pedestrian crossing features

The public’s patience and cooperation during construction is greatly appreciated. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For more information on this project, please visit www.denvergov.org/CherryCreekSouthDrive.