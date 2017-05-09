Cherry Creek South Drive improvements mean delays
Denver Public Works is making improvements along the Cherry Creek South Drive corridor from west of South Steele Street through the East Alameda Avenue intersection.
The project is expected to continue through mid-November 2017.
The City of Denver says it will enhance safety for all modes of travel with improved access to the Cherry Creek trail and intersection upgrades at Alameda Avenue and Steele Street.
This improvement work will require traffic on westbound Cherry Creek South Drive between University and Alameda to be detoured onto Alameda Avenue for the duration of the 2017 construction schedule. Crews will maintain a travel lane eastbound along Cherry Creek South Drive while work is underway.
Corridor improvements include:
- Concrete reconstruction of a half mile section from west of Steele Street to east of Alameda Avenue, with new on-street parking, concrete pavement, curb, gutter and sidewalk
- Landscaping and irrigation improvements
- Raised landscaped medians
- Upgraded street lighting and urban design features
- Concrete sidewalk on both sides
- Pedestrian/bike curb ramps
- Median improvements to calm traffic and provide additional safety for pedestrians crossing Cherry Creek South Drive
- New striping and raised concrete medians for protected left-turns
- Installation of a new traffic signal at Alameda, including pedestrian crossing features
The public’s patience and cooperation during construction is greatly appreciated. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
For more information on this project, please visit www.denvergov.org/CherryCreekSouthDrive.