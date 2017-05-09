Broomfield residents voice concern at city council meeting after Firestone tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Broomfield City Council hosted a public meeting on Tuesday night to update residents on the oil and gas inspection program and hear from concerned citizens.

“This is an attack on our lives and we have to be the ones to stop it,” one resident said.

“We need you to listen to us,” another added. “We should not be forced to move from our homes.”

The tragedy in Firestone has residents concerned it could happen in their community.

“The tragedy in Firestone was foreseeable and avoidable,” a resident said at the podium.

City Council had previously approved creating an oil and gas task force, they call the Oil and Gas Comprehensive Plan Committee. The committee updated residents on their recent work, including oil and gas well inspection routines, use of infra-red cameras and reports from the five oil and gas operators in Broomfield.

“They’re going through all the data, all the reports, gone on field trips, getting all of the information they can so they can make a good plan for Broomfield going forward,” Mayor Randy Ahrens said.

Mayor Ahrens said they received so much concern from residents after the tragedy in Firestone that they moved the meeting up from later in the month to Tuesday night.

“That’s the main reason that we’re meeting tonight, to let people know that we are serious about this,” Ahrens said.

Last week Broomfield City Council postponed indefinitely a vote on an oil and gas moratorium. Some residents did not agree with that decision, and many who attended the meeting on Tuesday night asked for better and stricter regulations.