Broncos take the field with local Special Olympians

Englewood, CO – The Denver Broncos took the field Tuesday night, making a dream come true for 100 kids from Special Olympics Colorado. Inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center, Bronco players gave a hands on clinic to participants of all abilities. Quarterback Trevor Siemian handed the ball off, tight end Virgil Green judged field goals, and newest Bronco running back Jamal Charles threw swing passes to the children. “It brings tears to my heart seeing these kids and playing with them,” says Charles. “They have dreams and (should) keep dreaming.”