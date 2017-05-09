Brighten Up Your Summer Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the Summer months approach, we tend to seek out meals that are easy to prepare, yet still packed with powerful taste and nutrients. And if they're kid friendly, even better! With a majority of Americans falling short of meeting daily fruit intake recommendations, Registered Dietitian and Nutrition Coach Alissa Rumsey says there's a way to cover all of those basics, and chances are it's in the fridge right now. She joined us live from New York City with ideas to wake up your Summer recipe routine.