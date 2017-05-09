× Boulder Valley School Board votes to fire superintendent

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Valley School Board unanimously voted to fire superintendent Dr. Bruce Messinger Tuesday night.

He had been on paid leave over a personnel matter since March 28.

School Board President Sam Fuqua said the decision was the result of an independent investigation although he wouldn’t discuss the personnel issue.

“Acting Superintendent Joe Sleeper will remain through the next few weeks until the Board identifies a long-term interim superintendent who can lead BVSD while a nationwide search is conducted for a new permanent superintendent. That process is estimated to take six to nine months,” Fuqua said.