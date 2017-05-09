× Are more homeless people moving to Denver for legal weed?

DENVER — Denver’s homeless population is growing at a steady pace, but one of the state’s leading experts on homelessness says the legalization of marijuana is not the main reason more people are moving to Colorado.

Don Burnes is the founder and co-chair of the Burnes Center on Poverty and Homelessness at the University of Denver’s School of Social Work.

He says the proof can be found by asking Denver’s homeless where they come from.

“The data we have, it’s not great data, but the only data we have that addresses this suggests that really isn’t the case,” Burnes said.

According to an annual survey conducted by the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, less than 20 percent of Denver’s homeless population moved here from out of state. From 2014-2016, only 18 percent of homeless people surveyed said they moved to Denver from outside Colorado.

“If lots of people were coming here for marijuana you’d have a substantial increase in the last three or four years. It just hasn’t happened,” said Burnes.

However, there are two sides to every story. FOX31 has spent the past several weeks talking with Denver’s homeless. Many tell us legal weed, is indeed, the reason they moved here.

“Marijuana’s the big thing,” said one homeless man we spoke with. “I came here for the marijuana for sure,” said another man.

However, Burnes argues that’s just a misconception with no hard numbers to back it up.

“None of the studies, none of the surveys about homelessness have specifically asked about marijuana,” Burnes said.