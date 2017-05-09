× Another round of strong thunderstorms, damaging hail likely to return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Another round of thunderstorms and damaging hail is expected to return to the Denver metro area and along the Front Range on Tuesday.

On Monday, heavy hail and strong thunderstorms left a trail of destruction to car windows, trees and buildings, forcing the closure of the Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood and the canceling of classes in the Adams County School District 14.

There will be fog and drizzle on Tuesday morning with cloudy skies by noon. There’s a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a big threat of hail from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The severe weather is not expected to be as bad as Monday.

More severe weather is in the forecast Wednesday with rain, thunderstorms and hail. High temperatures will dip into the 50s.

Drier weather won’t arrive until the weekend when temperatures climb into the 70s. The thunderstorm risk falls to 10 percent on Saturday.

Pinpoint Weather App: Interactive radar on your phone:

Download it now: iPhone / Android