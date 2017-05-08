Woman killed in Douglas County lightning strike identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The woman killed in a lightning strike while horseback riding on Sunday was identified Monday.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office said Laura Miller, 36, died in the 7000 block of Rainbow Creek Road in Sedalia after the lightning strike about 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

The horse she was riding was also killed in the strike and a 15-year-old female relative Miller’s was injured. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by fire crews.

The girl was found conscious and breathing, and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Her condition was not updated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the two were riding on a community bridle trail to meet Miller’s mother when the strike happened. The sheriff’s office said lightning was visible in the area.