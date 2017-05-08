U.S. Air Force Academy cadet dies in skydiving accident

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A cadet died in a skydiving accident on Sunday, the U.S. Air Force Academy said.

Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident about a quarter-mile south of the 22500 block of Jones Road near Ellicott, east of Colorado Springs, about 12:45 p.m.

No details about the accident have been released. The cadet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name, age and gender of the cadet will not be released until positive identification has been made and next of kin has been notified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.