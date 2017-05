Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come help us heat up the night and cheer on the 2018 firefighter contestants as they strut down the runway to vie for a page in the official 2018 Colorado Firefighter Calendar. Join celebrity emcees and judges from around the state as they select their favorites and you scream for more! We promise our contestants will set your heart on fire!

Saturday, May 13, 2017 | EXDO Event Center

VIP DOORS open at 6:00 pm (VIP Party from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm)

GA DOORS open at 7:30 pm

Show starts at 8:00 pm