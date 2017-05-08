Threat prompts closure of high school of teacher on leave over Trump pinata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- Classes at the high school of a teacher who was placed on leave over a controversial President Donald Trump pinata were canceled Monday after a threat was received through social media.

Weld County School District RE-5J Johnstown-Milliken did not specify that the threat was related to the controversy at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown.

"It is always my intent to keep our stents safe," Superintendent Martin Foster said.

Several posts on social media said there was a planned student walkout over the pinata incident.

An unidentified Spanish class teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after photos of the Cinco de Mayo incident showed students smashing a pinata with Trump's picture on it circulated online.

The school district said it would launch an investigation on Monday.

“This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the school district," Foster said.

Facebook photos showed the pinata on a tree with a bat in the hand of a student from the school. The post was later removed.