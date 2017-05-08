× 18-year-old man charged with murder in death of girlfriend’s 3-month-old son

THORNTON, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-month-old son.

On Monday, prosecutors identified the baby as Leo Garcia.

Officers with the Thornton Police Department were called to a home in the 9,000 block of Gale Boulevard on May 1 and found the baby was unconscious and not breathing.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Hospital staff described the injuries the child suffered as “non-accidental trauma.”

Officers arrested the mother’s boyfriend, Isaiah Marquez.

Marquez has been charged with one count of first degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust and one count of child abuse causing death.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7 in Adams County District Court.