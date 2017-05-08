Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.

Severe storms make for treacherous evening commute

DENVER — Strong storms with heavy rain, lightning, hail, and wind made for a tricky afternoon commute around the metro area on Monday.

The heavy rain from the storm moved in fast and caused flooding around West 38th Avenue and Inca Street in Denver.

The hail was as big as golf balls in some areas. The Lakewood area got hit the hardest, even forcing Colorado Mills Mall to close from the damage.

The hail was so large that it broke windows on vehicles in the Lakewood and Golden areas.

