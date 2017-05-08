Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.

Damage from severe storm shuts down Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood

Posted 4:24 pm, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 04:30PM, May 8, 2017

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The severe storm that passed through the metro area Monday afternoon has forced the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood to close.

The hail storm caused damage and flooding at the Yard House restaurant in the mall.

One viewer sent us a photo showing the size of the hail that fell in the area.

Hail also broke windows and windshields around Lakewood, Golden, Arvada and Thornton.

