Damage from severe storm shuts down Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The severe storm that passed through the metro area Monday afternoon has forced the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood to close.

Colorado Mills Mall is closed. There is water on the ground and water trickling from the ceiling. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/dvLQO2Jdne — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) May 8, 2017

Movie goers say chunks of ceiling tile started falling @ United Theatres @ Colorado Mills Mall. You can see a few tiles in front entry #KDVR pic.twitter.com/8F5Lbxx5p9 — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) May 8, 2017

The hail storm caused damage and flooding at the Yard House restaurant in the mall.

Yard House in Colorado Mills Mall is closed. Employee tells me there's damage/flooding inside from hail. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/kdM1zUxR7G — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) May 8, 2017

One viewer sent us a photo showing the size of the hail that fell in the area.

Hail also broke windows and windshields around Lakewood, Golden, Arvada and Thornton.

