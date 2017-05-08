Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 6th annual Running of the Wieners dachshund races is set for May 13 and will benefit Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic. The event is being hosted by Big Beaver Brewing Co. and Climb Hard Cider Co., which are donating a portion of their proceeds of beer, hard cider, and merchandise sales for the day to the low-cost spay/neuter clinic for dogs and cats. Also sponsoring the event are Pet Club and Hank’s Pet Food Market.

The races will be held at Climb Hard Cider Co.’s production facility at 245 S. Madison Ave., Loveland, CO 80537. Dachshund owners must pre-register their dogs by completing the online registration form at RunningoftheWienersLoveland.com by May 10. There is a small race registration fee of $5 per dog for up to three dogs, and $2 per dog beyond that. The registration fee is waived for any rescue groups that would like to race a dachshund that is available for adoption.

Pre-registration is required by May 10 (no race day signup). Mixed-breed dachshunds up to 25 pounds are allowed but will have a separate division. All dogs must be current on their rabies vaccinations and be kept on a leash. There will also be a Wiener Dog Costume Contest with prizes awarded for Most Original, Cutest, Funniest, and Best Overall.

The entire event is open to the public and free for spectators. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and pre-registered competitors may begin checking in at noon. The wiener dog races will run from 1-5 p.m. Non-alcoholic beverages and food will also be available for purchase from several vendors, including Blazin’ Wood Fired Pizza, I Scream Colorado, Bedrock BBQ, Chalkboard Gourmet Express, and Bad Benji’s Diggity Dogs.

“Every wiener is a winner,” and all dogs will receive a participation tag for their collars, with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded in each division. After a final race among all of the gold-medal winners, trophies will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place dachshunds.

Last year’s Running of the Wieners saw 150 dachshunds participate and raised $900 to help Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s efforts to prevent pet homelessness and reduce pet overpopulation. The clinic has performed over 46,000 spay or neuter surgeries on dogs and cats since it opened in 2007.

For more information and to register online, visit RunningoftheWienersLoveland.com. More information about Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic can be found on its website at www.FCCRSNC.org.